Icardi and Inter head to second

By Football Italia staff

A pair of headers from Mauro Icardi gave Inter the 2-0 victory over Atalanta and recaptured second place from Juventus.

Both sides had chances in the first half at San Siro, as Samir Handanovic denied Hans Hateboer and Icardi’s finish was too close to Etrit Berisha after an inspired Borja Valero back-heel flick.

The Argentina international took control after the break, as he peeled away from Bryan Cristante for a free header on an Antonio Candreva free kick.

His second header was considerably more difficult, a glancing effort into the far bottom corner from Danilo D’Ambrosio’s cross.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!