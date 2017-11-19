Icardi: 'See where Inter are in May'

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi put the brakes on Scudetto talk after Inter beat Atalanta 2-0 to move within two points of Serie A leaders Napoli.

As Juventus lost 3-2 to Sampdoria this afternoon, this result allowed the Nerazzurri to leapfrog back into second place.

“It’s an important victory because it’s what we needed to do. We just had to focus on ourselves and to win,” Maurito told Mediaset Premium.

“I made the most of those two great crosses. I still have regrets over the first half chance, as I should’ve scored that one too.”

Icardi missed international duty with Argentina due to an inflammation of the knee tendons.

“My knee does hurt a bit, but if I keep scoring goals like that, I can work through it!”

With Inter in second place, Icardi was asked if he was prepared to start talking about a Scudetto push.

“Don’t forget two years ago we were top with Roberto Mancini in January and then plummeted. We’ll see in May if we are still up there.

“The objective is to qualify for the Champions League and after that I can think about the World Cup.”

