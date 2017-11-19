Udinese are reportedly on the verge of sacking Coach Gigi Del Neri and Massimo Oddo is the favourite to take over.
The tactician had already been in trouble a few weeks ago and confessed after Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Cagliari that it was “a step backwards” in terms of performance.
Del Neri had been at risk, but saved his bench with back-to-back victories over Atalanta and Sassuolo.
According to Sky Sport Italia, Udinese are giving serious consideration to a change of management.
Oddo had already been contacted during the previous run of crisis results and is still the favourite to step in.
The only previous Serie A management experience for Oddo is at Pescara, where he was fired last season.
