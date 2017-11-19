Udinese to sack Del Neri?

By Football Italia staff

Udinese are reportedly on the verge of sacking Coach Gigi Del Neri and Massimo Oddo is the favourite to take over.

The tactician had already been in trouble a few weeks ago and confessed after Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Cagliari that it was “a step backwards” in terms of performance.

Del Neri had been at risk, but saved his bench with back-to-back victories over Atalanta and Sassuolo.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Udinese are giving serious consideration to a change of management.

Oddo had already been contacted during the previous run of crisis results and is still the favourite to step in.

The only previous Serie A management experience for Oddo is at Pescara, where he was fired last season.

