Ranieri flattered by Italy links

By Football Italia staff

Nantes boss Claudio Ranieri admits the Italy job would be “something special and beautiful” and says he would count on their young players.

Ranieri was named as one of the candidates to succeed Giampiero Ventura by FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio, and the former Leicester City manager confessed he would jump at the chance to lead his country.

“For now I’m the Coach of Nantes,” he told Domenica Sportiva.

“Being asked to coach your country is something special and beautiful. It’s a source of pride for me, but you’d have to ask the President of Nantes, not me.

“How do we start over? With our young players, you have to take them to the next European Championship. They must know how to compete and do the best they can.

"We have some great young players and pure talents like Insigne. We had more before, and our young players are only playing in the Italian League sometimes.

“The experience of these lads is limited because the big teams play with lots more foreigners.

“When you think about our qualifying campaign and keeping up with Spain, it was right that we went for the games that were key.

“However, we lost for a thousand reasons and now we need to rebuild. We have to give the entire movement time to grow, otherwise we won’t go anywhere.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!