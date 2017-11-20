Italy starlet suffers ACL injury

By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-21 starlet Andrea Favilli could miss the rest of the season after damaging knee ligaments over the weekend.

Favilli lasted just 16 minutes of Ascoli’s 4-0 defeat to Parma on Saturday, and it was later confirmed that he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The striker will undergo surgery on the injury in the next few days, although there is no indication as to when he will return.

Favilli spent time on loan at Juventus between 2015 and 2016, before joining Serie B side Ascoli last year.

He also helped Italy to third place at the Under-20 World Cup over the summer and had started the season with five goals in 12 appearances.

