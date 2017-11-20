Lichtsteiner to leave in January?

By Football Italia staff

Stephan Lichtsteiner will reportedly be allowed to leave Juventus in January after an acceptance that his best days are behind him.

According to Calciomercato.com, Lichtsteiner’s recent performances have “confirmed his decline”, with his display in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria ‘embarrassing’.

Consequently, the right-back’s time at Juve would be ‘over’ as Mattia De Sciglio and Benedikt Howedes are ready to stake their claims.

The veteran joined Juve from Lazio in 2011 and went on to win six Scudetti with the Bianconeri, but he has been absent from their last two Champions League squads.

Calciomercato adds “it was no coincidence that the door was left wide open for Lichtsteiner to leave until the last day of the summer transfer window.”

