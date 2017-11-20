Monchi: Totti made me tremble

By Football Italia staff

Roma sporting director Monchi reveals “my legs trembled” when he asked Francesco Totti to work alongside him.

Totti took up an executive position at Roma after he hung his boots up at the end of last season, and Monchi confessed he was star-struck by the prospect of being assisted by the iconic No 10, despite his 17 years of experience.

“I’m here to make the fans happy, and my objective is that one day, the reality is what they’ve dreamt about for so long: wins,” the Spaniard told Gianluca Di Marzio’s official website.

“I’m not talking about a trophy, but rather putting the club in a position that gives us the chance to compete every season.

“In order to win things, we must be constantly among the elite so that when there’s a chance [of winning something], we can catch it.

“Summer business? Everything can be improved, but I'm happy. I always say that the stock of a transfer campaign is taken on June 30: we’re living in a brutal dictatorship of results.

“Italy? Despite their exclusion from the World Cup, I think Italian football in a fairly good way at the moment.

“its clubs are in good health, both domestically and in Europe. Italy’s the only nation that could have all six of its teams qualify for the knockout stages in the Champions League and Europa League.

“End of Simeone at Atleti? No. I like what Simeone’s done for two reasons. He turned Atletico into one of the best teams in Europe and did it in the shadow of Real Madrid.

“Totti? I think he appreciated the fact that I asked him the question by looking into his eyes.

“Certainly, this was important in laying the foundations for a human and professional relationship between ourselves.

“When I told him, my legs trembled because I wasn’t talking to just any old footballer, I was talking to Francesco Totti.”

