Hamsik fired up for Shakhtar

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik insists Napoli “know only a win will do” against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Napoli will be eliminated from the Champions League if they fail to beat Shakhtar, but the Partenopei moved four points clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 victory over Milan, leaving Hamsik optimistic about their chances.

“We know only a win will do and we must do our best to get it,” the midfielder told his club’s official website.

“Against Milan, a quality team, we picked up three points and we’re happy to already have 11 victories, but the season is still long.

“We must keep going like this and stay focused.2

