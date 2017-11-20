Brazilian teen ‘dreams’ of Serie A

By Football Italia staff

Santos and Brazil starlet Yuri Alberto admits “it’s certainly a big dream of mine to play for a big Italian club.”

Juventus, Milan and Inter have all been linked with Yuri Alberto after his emergence as Santos’ latest attacking prospect, following the likes of Robinho, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa, while his club claim to have rejected a €45m bid from Real Madrid.

“Italian football? It’s very tactical, with features that suit my style of play,” the 16-year-old told Premium Sport.

“It’s one of the most important Leagues in the world, where many Brazilians have shone in the past.

“Beyond that, it’s a wonderful country to live in. It’s certainly a big dream of mine to play for a big Italian club and experience Serie A.”

