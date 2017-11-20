Abete joins Tavecchio calls

By Football Italia staff

Former FIGC President Giancarlo Abete says he will ask for Carlo Tavecchio to resign but insists he will not stand for a second term.

Abete was replaced by Tavecchio in 2014 but is still involved in Italian football as a federal advisor to the Lega Pro, and he joined his colleagues in calling for the 74-year-old’s head.

“I’ll ask for Tavecchio’s resignation, in line with the position of [Lega Pro chief] Gravina,” he told ANSA.

“If all the members of the council have the willingness to resign, so will we. But if this didn’t happen, we’ll tell President Tavecchio, who isn’t solely responsible for this situation, ourselves.

“One of the problems is that he never made decisions by himself. He always had a number of people that helped him make some decisions.

“We’ll ask Tavecchio to step down and resign as an act of responsibility, even though the responsibilities aren’t just his own.

“When I left the FIGC, Italy finished runners-up at Euro 2012 and the Euro U21s (in 2013), plus came third at the 2013 Confederations Cup.

“Will I replace Tavecchio? Absolutely not.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!