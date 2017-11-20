Tavecchio resigns from FIGC

By Football Italia staff

There are widespread reports that Carlo Tavecchio has resigned from his position as President of the FIGC.

The news was broken by several Italian outlets, including Sportitalia, Premium Sport and Tuttomercatoweb, although the FIGC has yet to issue an official statement.

Tavecchio had been facing huge pressure to step down after Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup last Monday, but he resisted the first week of the fallout.

The 74-year-old had only discussed the names that could replace Giampiero Ventura as CT over the weekend, but a meeting at the federation’s headquarters on Monday morning seemingly prompted him to step down.

