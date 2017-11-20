Juventus veteran Gianluigi Buffon says he will take his time before deciding which route to take after football. “I don’t want to look like a fool.”
Buffon will hang up his gloves at the end of the season after Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, and the 39-year-old was asked whether he saw himself in an executive position, following in the footsteps of Francesco Totti at Roma.
“Do I see myself as a director in the future? I don’t want to look like a fool, so I’ll only do whatever I end up doing in the future once I’ve prepared for it properly,” he told UEFA’s official website.
“I played as a midfielder until I was 12, and then came the brainwave of watching the 1990 World Cup and sympathising with Cameroon,
“It was there that I admired Thomas N’Kono and I wanted to emulate him.
“After that, whenever I went in goal, my dad would sometimes tell me that I wasn’t really that bad.
“How do I imagine my last game? Like my first, with great enthusiasm and pride.”