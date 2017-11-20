Buffon: No rush over future

By Football Italia staff

Juventus veteran Gianluigi Buffon says he will take his time before deciding which route to take after football. “I don’t want to look like a fool.”

Buffon will hang up his gloves at the end of the season after Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, and the 39-year-old was asked whether he saw himself in an executive position, following in the footsteps of Francesco Totti at Roma.

“Do I see myself as a director in the future? I don’t want to look like a fool, so I’ll only do whatever I end up doing in the future once I’ve prepared for it properly,” he told UEFA’s official website.

“I played as a midfielder until I was 12, and then came the brainwave of watching the 1990 World Cup and sympathising with Cameroon,

“It was there that I admired Thomas N’Kono and I wanted to emulate him.

“After that, whenever I went in goal, my dad would sometimes tell me that I wasn’t really that bad.

“How do I imagine my last game? Like my first, with great enthusiasm and pride.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!