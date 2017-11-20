Tommasi: Tavecchio exit his decision

By Football Italia staff

Damiano Tommasi, head of the Italian Players’ Union, claims Carlo Tavecchio’s decision to step down from the FIGC was his own.

Tavecchio resigned as President of the FIGC on Monday morning, with Tommasi among those loudest to call for the 74-year-old’s head.

“The FIGC’s act of responsibility is to build a project agreed on by everyone, to go back to talking about football, giving time to the Leagues to restore order,” he told TMW Radio.

“Tavecchio informed us of his resignation, only he spoke and came up with his decision.

“The non-League? He didn’t let anyone talk or express their opinions. Ideal next President? It’s been months, if not years, that we’ve been saying it’s a good idea to go back to football.

“Myself? We’re talking about planning. I do my job in the AIC to represent the players.

“I hope that there are others who care about the sporting project like we do.”

