Fazio: How nice to win derby!

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio taunts “how nice is it to win the derby?” after Roma’s 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Lazio on Saturday.

Roma not only earned bragging rights in the Italian capital but also leapfrogged Lazio to fourth place in Serie A, prompting Fazio to express his delight with the result.

“How nice is it to win the derby?” the defender told Roma Radio.

“It really is nice to win the derby, and it’s a great win because Lazio are our rivals in the League. Juventus also lost.

“We must keep going like this: we’re looking at other games as well, but the most important ones are our own.

“We know that they’re good at counterattacking, so we were compact. They didn’t have the chance of drawing or winning this game, beyond their penalty.

“We worked well. It was a great win for the table and ourselves, plus it’s always nice to win a derby.”

