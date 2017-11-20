Tavecchio: Lippi wanted Ventura…

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Tavecchio claims Marcello Lippi chose Giampiero Ventura as Italy CT and that he should have sacked the Coach at half-time against Sweden.

Tavecchio resigned as FIGC President on Monday morning, a week after Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, but the 74-year-old accused the country’s Olympic committee of stirring up trouble and politics of getting in the way of his work in an explosive Press conference.

“I resigned, and as a mere political act, I asked those of the Federal Council to join me, but none of them did so it’s just me,” he began.

“I think we’ve reached a point of no return. The political picture hadn’t changed until this morning.

“This is a sporting system that’s permeated to make some serious decisions, when the most important subjects, Serie A and B, are absent.

“Lega Pro withdrew their support. I didn’t expect that as I was with them for 18 years, but it wasn’t a betrayal.

“I resigned and handed in my resignation on political grounds, not sporting. Serie B will elect its President on the 23rd, Serie A on the 27th.

“CONI? We’ve given €30m to them in recent years. Yesterday, its president said Lippi chose the CT.

“I’ve always said that Tavecchio chose the CT, but now you know that I didn’t choose him. I’ve paid for the choice of Ventura…

“A champion if Darmian’s shot didn’t go in? No, Tavecchio would be the same, but that’s politics for you.

“Find out what the results are of the other federations and tell me that the fruits of their work can be seen after eight years. Do we want to talk about international relations?

“Italy has the first federation to represent international football. According to you, we now have four teams in the Champions League because Tavecchio has a blue jacket on...

“Why is Evelina Christillin in the Federation? Because of the little people? I brought us in equilibrium with UEFA, I made [Michele] Uva Vice-President.

“They want me to be tired, but I’m only interested in fulfilling these next 90 days. We made decisions without Serie A...

“Did we need a new CT? I talked to all the eligible candidates, five in all, but none of them are available at the moment.

“Did I make any mistakes? Not intervening in the match at San Siro to change the Coach. When did I decide to resign? At 11.45.

“Would I put my name forward for re-election? I was appointed in a hurry...

“Ventura? The CONI President said yesterday that he was chosen by Lippi. Lotito? He’s cumbersome in stature but a good person, who’s paid his dues to Italian football.

“Will CONI take over the FIGC? That would be very bad. Italians? They’re serious people, good people.

“I’ve never had so many selfies taken of myself as I did with the Italian fans. They deserved to go to the World Cup.”

