Report: Gabigol to leave Benfica

By Football Italia staff

Benfica will reportedly send Gabriel Barbosa back to Inter in January after “a complete breakdown” between the club and player.

According to A Bola, Gabigol’s final straw was being an unused substitute during Benfica’s Cup match against Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday.

Consequently, the newspaper does not expect there to be a way back for the Brazilian forward at Estadio da Luz.

The 22-year-old joined Benfica on loan at the end of August with an option to buy, but he has played just 148 minutes of football across four appearances in Lisbon.

