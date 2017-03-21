Real and Chelsea want Alex Sandro

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid have joined Chelsea in the push for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, but the price-tag is at least €45m.

The 26-year-old was plucked from FC Porto in August 2015 for what seemed like a massive €26m, but he has proved to be something of a bargain.

The Brazilian has two goals and five assists in 32 competitive games this season and become the undisputed first choice at left-back.

Chelsea had already shown interest in his services, but now Spanish reports suggest Real Madrid are ready to make an offer too.

The Merengues are eager to reinforce their defence and Alex Sandro would also provide the more attacking intent they expect from their full-backs.

Alex Sandro is a valuable member of the Juve squad and they wouldn’t even sit down to discuss the matter for less than €45m.

