James: 'Hart should join Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Former England goalkeeper David James suggests current Torino man Joe Hart should “be looking at Juventus” for his future.

The somewhat improbable idea was expressed on TalkSport Radio today by the shot-stopper who won 53 caps for his country.

Hart is currently on loan at Torino from Manchester City, but the Granata are unlikely to buy him outright.

“If I was him, I would be looking at Juventus,” said James when asked about Hart’s future.

“The difficulty for putting him back in England is where would he go? At the moment there are some very good goalkeepers around in the Premier League.

“If you look at the England squad, he is the only player who is playing abroad and he is doing well.

“Torino is a tough gig for anybody and he is doing well there. Therefore he is showing that he has the qualities and capabilities to play abroad - why not go and do that for one of the top teams?”

Putting aside that Hart plays for Torino, who see Juventus as their most bitter rivals, the Bianconeri already have Italy Number 1 Gigi Buffon, who said he won’t retire until at least next summer.

Aged 29, Hart has been linked with a return to England for Liverpool, Everton and Southampton.

