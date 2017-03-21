Juventus and Roma set ICC games

By Football Italia staff

Roma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City will play the ICC in the United States.

The pre-season tournament involves games in the States, China and Singapore.

Although some details are yet to be confirmed, the full schedule was only announced this evening.

That includes Roma facing Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and an Italian derby with Juventus.

The Bianconeri get to repeat their upcoming Champions League showdown with Barcelona, as well as Marco Verratti's PSG.

US Schedule

PSG-Roma (July 19, TBC)

Manchester United-Manchester City (July 20, TBC)

Barcelona-Juventus (July 22, East Rutherford, NJ)

Tottenham-PSG (July 22, Orlando)

Manchester United-Real Madrid (July 23, Santa Clara, California)

Roma-Tottenham (July 25, Harrison, NJ)

Manchester United-Barcelona (July 26, Landover, Md)

PSG-Juventus (July 26, Miami)

Real Madrid-Manchester City (July 26, Los Angeles)

Manchester City-Tottenham (July 29, Nashville, Tenn)

Real Madrid-Barcelona (July 29, Miami)

Juventus-Roma (July 30, Foxborough, Mass)

China schedule

Milan-Borussia Dortmund (Guangzhou, July 18)

Bayern Munich-Arsenal (July 19, Shanghai)

Bayern Munich-Milan (July 22, Shenzhen)

Inter-Milan (July 24, Nanjing)

Singapore schedule

Chelsea-Bayern Munich (July 25)

Bayern Munich-Inter (July 27)

Chelsea-Inter (July 29)

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.