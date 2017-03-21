Alisson 'will decide' Roma future

By Football Italia staff

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson admits he will “decide what is best for me, for Roma and for the Seleçao” at the end of the season.

Although he is first choice for his country, Alisson Becker is forced to play second fiddle at the Stadio Olimpico to Wojciech Szczesny.

He has only been regularly playing in the Europa League and Coppa Italia this term.

“I am 100 per cent fit and have been training well in Italy,” said Alisson in today’s Press conference on international duty.

“I got to play quite a few games. It’s not the ideal situation, as I’d like to play all the time, both for Roma and the Seleçao, but I’ve had one game every week for the last 21 days and that means I arrive here with match fitness.

“Right now I am focused on my international duty, but at the end of the season I will decide what is best for me, for Roma and for the Seleçao.”

The 24-year-old was signed from Internacional for €8m last summer, but has only 14 competitive appearances – none of them in Serie A.

He is expected to become first choice next term, as Szczesny is only on loan from Arsenal.

