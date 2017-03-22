Olimpico barrier agreement reached

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that an agreement has been reached over the controversial barriers at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Roma President James Pallotta met with Italian sports minister Luca Lotti yesterday, with the pair said to have finally reached an understanding over the issue.

The clear perspex barriers create divides in the Roma's Curva Sud and Lazio’s Curva Nord, and their removal will bring an end to an ongoing dispute which has led to both sets of ultras staying away from matches.

According to La Repubblica, the divides will be taken down before Roma’s next match with Empoli on April 1, with the Derby della Capitale Coppa Italia fixture set to be held at the Olimpico just three days later.

The report suggests that the agreement has been signed off, with an official announcement set for the coming days.