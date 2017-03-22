NEWS
Wednesday March 22 2017
Allegri wants Bernardeschi?
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi continues to be a reported target for Juventus, along with Angel Di Maria of PSG.

According to Tuttosport, the Viola number 10 has been specifically asked for by Coach Massimiliano Allegri, a request the newspaper links to reports that he is ready to stay on in Turin.

The 23-year-old Italian international is yet to agree a contract renewal with Fiorentina, with claims that Inter and Bayern Munich are also watching the youngster.

Di Maria is said to provide an alternative idea for the Old Lady, as Tuscany-born Bernardeschi may be reluctant to join the Viola’s fiercest rivals this summer.

