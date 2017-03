Reina leaves Spain squad

By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina has left international duty with Spain due to an injury.

The shot-stopper was suffering from a muscular problem in his calf.

Today it was announced that Reina had been released from the training camp because “the recovery process did not go as expected.

“Kepa, who trained with the Seleccion yesterday and today, will replace Pepe Reina.”

The goalkeeper’s father noted it was not a serious injury and he’s expected to recover over the next few days.