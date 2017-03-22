Roma: 'Olimpico barriers removed'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni confirmed the barriers in the Stadio Olimpico will be removed “in a matter of days,” thus ending the ultras boycott.

The organised groups of fans have been refusing to attend home games since the Perspex barriers were introduced to split up the Curva – the ends behind the goals.

“You know we have been discussing this matter with the security forces,” said Baldissoni at an event this evening.

“From the first day we tried to work in order to overcome this limit of the barriers. I can confirm that we have reached a solution with the ministers.

“I cannot confirm the exact date, but it is a matter of days.”

If the barriers are removed, it is hoped the ultras will return to the Curva Sud.

Lazio have also been boycotting home games, although some of their groups have returned to the Curva Nord in recent weeks.