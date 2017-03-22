NEWS
Wednesday March 22 2017
Roma: 'Olimpico barriers removed'
By Football Italia staff

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni confirmed the barriers in the Stadio Olimpico will be removed “in a matter of days,” thus ending the ultras boycott.

The organised groups of fans have been refusing to attend home games since the Perspex barriers were introduced to split up the Curva – the ends behind the goals.

“You know we have been discussing this matter with the security forces,” said Baldissoni at an event this evening.

“From the first day we tried to work in order to overcome this limit of the barriers. I can confirm that we have reached a solution with the ministers.

“I cannot confirm the exact date, but it is a matter of days.”

If the barriers are removed, it is hoped the ultras will return to the Curva Sud.

Lazio have also been boycotting home games, although some of their groups have returned to the Curva Nord in recent weeks.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies