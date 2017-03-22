Juventus wiretaps raise questions

By Football Italia staff

Purported wiretapped conversations claim to show Juventus President Andrea Agnelli knew ultras leaders “had killed people” as early as 2014.

The Bianconeri President has been called to testify at the Anti-Mafia Commission after the FIGC deferred him and the club to the Disciplinary Commission for knowingly interacting with members of organised crime.

Agnelli protested his innocence, insisting he and his staff were unaware that these leaders of the fan groups had any links to the ‘Ndrangheta (Calabrian mafia).

Today The Huffington Post published what it claims are unreleased elements of the investigation, in which FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro states “not only was Agnelli aware of the structural rapport and favours allowed to the groups of organised fans who had associations with crime, but also allowed such conduct.”

The Huffington Post also published what it claims are unreleased extracts from two wiretapped telephone conversations President Agnelli had with Juventus security chief Alessandro D’Angelo.

In 2016 he confirmed that he had met “them,” but the big scoop – if confirmed – is that in March 2014 Agnelli said this of ultras leader Loris Grancini: “The problem is this – he killed people.”

D’Angelo replied: “He sent people to kill.”

This would suggest Agnelli and D’Angelo were aware that the people they were dealing with were involved in organised crime.

In other conversation, D’Angelo tells chief of fan rapports Alberto Pairetto that he is “afraid” of being involved in a criminal inquiry, because “everyone knew the family Rocco Dominello came from.”

D’Angelo also said in another wiretap that “I spoke to Rocco (Dominello) on the phone, he told me he is sending loads of text messages to the Coach (Antonio Conte).”

Today, Agnelli’s lawyer Luigi Chiappero urged the Anti-Mafia Commission and FIGC to release all the relevant information, assuring they had nothing to hide and welcome the opportunity to explain their side of the story.