Bauza: 'Higuain Argentina's first choice'

By Football Italia staff

Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza confirmed Paulo Dybala will try to be fit enough to face Chile, while Gonzalo Higuain “is my first choice Number 9.”

The Juventus pair are on international duty for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, but Dybala is suffering with a left hamstring problem.

“Dybala will not play against Chile and we are working to see if he’ll be able to play in Bolivia,” said Bauza in his Press conference.

He confirmed the starting XI, including Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia and Juventus striker Higuain, with Sergio Aguero stepping in for Dybala.

“El Kun is in good shape, I think he along with Leo Messi, Angel Di Maria and Higuain can shift the balance of the game. Chile play a pressing game and keep their passing short. It’ll be a great match between two high level teams.

“Aguero is going to do what he has been doing – he’ll play behind the centre-forward. Higuain knows he is my first choice Number 9. I have a great deal of confidence in him.”

Argentina: Romero, Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Mas; Mascherano, Biglia; Messi, Agüero, Di Maria, Higuain