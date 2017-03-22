Reports: Torino strike Lyanco deal

By Football Italia staff

Multiple Brazilian sources claim Torino have practically agreed terms for Sao Paulo defender Lyanco worth €6m plus €2-3m bonuses.

According to both Globoesporte and UOL this evening, the Granata have won the race with Serie A rivals Juventus for the player who turned 20 last month.

The reports state that a deal could be finalised next week.

The transfer would be for €6m with €2m in performance-related bonuses and a further €1m if he scores a certain number of goals.

It remains to be seen whether Lyanco would immediately join Toro to help acclimatise and train regularly with the side before he can play next season or if he’ll remain on loan at Sao Paulo until July.

Sao Paulo are expected to want 20 per cent of any future sale to be included as part of the agreement.

Torino have a history of developing impressive talents and selling them on at a huge profit, such as Ciro Immobile, Alessio Cerci and Matteo Darmian.

However, the Granata are not open to the idea and this already caused issues when it was proposed to Juventus.