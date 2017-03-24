Both Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio.
According to Tuttosport, the Premier League clubs are both monitoring the 31-year-old, with suggestions that Blues boss Antonio Conte has spoken to the player by phone.
The one-club man started his career with the Bianconeri at the age of seven, rising through the youth ranks, and has since made a total of 358 appearances for the club.
It may be difficult therefore, for former boss Antonio Conte to tempt the Italian international away from Turin – as despite having endured a difficult spell with injuries – he remains integral to Massimiliano Allegri’s side.