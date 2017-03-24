Chelsea and United eye Marchisio

By Football Italia staff

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio.

According to Tuttosport, the Premier League clubs are both monitoring the 31-year-old, with suggestions that Blues boss Antonio Conte has spoken to the player by phone.

The one-club man started his career with the Bianconeri at the age of seven, rising through the youth ranks, and has since made a total of 358 appearances for the club.

It may be difficult therefore, for former boss Antonio Conte to tempt the Italian international away from Turin – as despite having endured a difficult spell with injuries – he remains integral to Massimiliano Allegri’s side.