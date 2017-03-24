Juve target Rafinha

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Juventus as he looks to move on in search of more regular playing time.

The report also suggests that Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool are also looking at the 24-year-old.

According to Fichajes, there have not yet been any firm offers for the versatile midfielder, but that trio of big clubs are all monitoring his situation at Camp Nou despite his contract containing a €75m buyout clause.

The report insists that he would be allowed to leave for a much lower sum should Barca decide to sell, with Rafinha reportedly unhappy with the fact he has made just 15 starts in all competitions this season.