NEWS
Friday March 24 2017
Boniek: Szczesny wants Roma stay
By Football Italia staff

Former Roma and Poland attacker Zbigniew Boniek claims Wojciech Szczesny has told him that “he’d like to remain Giallorosso”.

Szczesny has spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma and is due to return to Arsenal this summer, but Boniek believes the goalkeeper would prefer to stay at the Olimpico, more so if Arsene Wenger vacated his role as Gunners boss.

“We went to dinner together, [Szczesny] confirmed that he’d like to remain Giallorosso,” the Polish football chief, also formerly of Juventus, told Centro Suono Sport.

“If Wenger stays, I don’t think he’d return to London.”

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies