Boniek: Szczesny wants Roma stay

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma and Poland attacker Zbigniew Boniek claims Wojciech Szczesny has told him that “he’d like to remain Giallorosso”.

Szczesny has spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma and is due to return to Arsenal this summer, but Boniek believes the goalkeeper would prefer to stay at the Olimpico, more so if Arsene Wenger vacated his role as Gunners boss.

“We went to dinner together, [Szczesny] confirmed that he’d like to remain Giallorosso,” the Polish football chief, also formerly of Juventus, told Centro Suono Sport.

“If Wenger stays, I don’t think he’d return to London.”