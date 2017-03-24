NEWS
Friday March 24 2017
El Sha: Great Salah rapport
By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy says the Roma dressing room is a “happy” place and that he has “a great rapport” with teammate Mohamed Salah.

El Shaarawy took part in a live Q&A on his official Facebook page, where he was asked about his Roma teammates and the one that he was “closest to”, namely Salah and how their Egyptian heritage brought them together.

“Which teammate am I closest to? We all go to dinner together often after games. Everyone’s available and happy,” answered the former Milan attacker.

“The Brazilians are fun and always upbeat, and that helps. Salah? We have a great rapport, one that’s very mature and now he’s learning Italian so we can communicate better.

“We’re also linked in the way of Egypt. I don’t know Arabic, but the messages that I receive, my father translates them.

“I’ve been to Egypt and I like it very much there. I was there with my father’s relatives in a city near Cairo. I’ve been there briefly for commitments.”

