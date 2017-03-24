Man Utd stage Perisic swoop

By Football Italia staff

After Liverpool and Chelsea interest, now Manchester United are heavily linked with a bid for Inter’s Croatia international Ivan Perisic.

The winger is beginning to spark a bidding war in the Premier League for this summer.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have set their sights firmly on Perisic for next season and he even reportedly flew to Croatia for face to face talks.

This evening Croatia will face Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier in Zagreb.

Inter do not want to let 28-year-old Perisic go, but would be prepared to listen to offers above €40m.

There is an extra issue at work here, because the player only recently changed agent to Fali Ramadani and Pini Zahavi, who have strong connections in the Premier League.

The Sun claims the real architect behind the Manchester United approach is former Real Madrid sporting director Predrag Mijatovic.

Much will depend on whether Inter manage to qualify for the Champions League, as that will change their financial outlook and FFP status.