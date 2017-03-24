Koulibaly: 'You never know'

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly commented on Chelsea, Arsenal and Premier League links. “I think I will stay in Napoli, but you never know. It would make me happy to play here.”

The defender’s agent already stated there’s no chance he will walk away from the Stadio San Paolo next season.

Today K2 was in Barnet for a friendly between Senegal and Nigeria, speaking to Talksport afterwards.

“It would make me happy to come and play here, but I now I have to go to Napoli,” said Koulibaly.

“In the future you never know. Now I concentrate on my club and we will see next season what I have to do.

“I think I will stay in Napoli but you never know. I can't talk about it now. We will see.”