Line-ups: Italy-Albania

By Football Italia staff

Italy go 4-2-4 against Gianni De Biasi’s Albania in tonight’s World Cup qualifier, starting Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Insigne, Andrea Belotti, Ciro Immobile and Antonio Candreva.

It kicks off at the Stadio Barbera in Palermo at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Azzurri go into this game unbeaten in the group stage, earning three victories and a 1-1 draw with Spain.

Federico Bernardeschi and Manolo Gabbiadini pulled out through injury, leading to debut calls for Andrea Petagna and Simone Verdi.

Inter revelation Roberto Gagliardini gets his first senior Italy call-up and is on the bench, as Daniele De Rossi partners Verratti in midfield.

Giampiero Ventura has returned to his favoured 4-2-4 formation – essentially a 4-4-2 with very attack-minded wingers – as Insigne and Candreva support goal twins Immobile and ‘Gallo’ Belotti.

Leonardo Bonucci has shaken off a virus and therefore starts in central defence with Juventus teammate Andrea Barzagli.

It’s a massive occasion for captain Gigi Buffon, who marks his 1,000th professional football match and 168th senior Italy cap.

Albania reached Euro 2016, their first ever major tournament, under the guidance of Italian Coach De Biasi and are now seeking their maiden World Cup campaign.

There are several players familiar to Serie A, such as Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj, Empoli’s Frederic Veseli, Arlind Ajeti of Torino, Bari midfielder Migjen Basha and Pescara’s Ledian Memushaj.

Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha is suspended along with Berat Djimsiti, so Lazio shot-stopper Thomas Strakosha takes the gloves.

Albania lost their last two World Cup qualifiers, 2-0 at home to Spain and then 3-0 to Israel (albeit with Djimsiti sent off after just 17 minutes and Berisha following before the hour mark).

Ajeti is not 100 per cent fit and first choice Mergim Mavraj injured, so the Eagles are rather short defensively.

However, they are yet to concede in six away qualifiers, picking up four wins and two stalemates.

This is only the second ever meeting between these nations after Italy won a friendly 1-0 in November 2014.

The referee is Slovenia’s Slavko Vincic.

Bonucci, Burim Kukeli, Taulant Xhaka and Odise Roshi are one booking away from suspension.

Italy: Buffon; Zappacosta, Barzagli, Bonucci, De Sciglio; De Rossi, Verratti; Candreva, Belotti, Immobile, Insigne

Italy bench: Donnarumma, Meret, Romagnoli, Rugani, Darmian, D’Ambrosio, Parolo, Gagliardini, Verdi, Eder, Petagna, Sansone

Albania: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Veseli, Agolli; Basha, Kukeli, Memushaj; Lila, Cikalleshi, Roshi

Albania bench: Hoxha, Shehi, Alla, Grezda, Sadiku, Aliji, T Xhaka, Latifi, Balaj, Llukaku, Hyka, Abrashi