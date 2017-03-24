Ventura: 'Great Italy future awaits'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura is confident Italy “have everything in place to have a strong future” after their 2-0 victory over Albania.

This result keeps the Azzurri joint top of their World Cup qualifying group, as Spain beat Israel 4-1 this evening.

“At the start there was some desire to do a bit too much and not the right fluidity. Aside from that chance after 30 seconds, Albania didn’t have another shot anywhere near Gigi Buffon’s goal,” Ventura told Rai Sport.

“We risked practically nothing at the back, but were always dangerous in their box.”

The Nazionale tried out a 4-2-4 formation and scored with a Daniele De Rossi penalty and Ciro Immobile header.

“We are a pretty new group, we took a small step forward tonight and it might not be an extraordinary performance, but we’ve got what it takes to make this a wonderful Italy squad.

“We are starting the work here. Those who didn’t play today, will play tomorrow or the day after. There are many young and new players who are gaining experience and we’ve got everything in place to have a strong future for the Azzurri.

“When everyone is relaxed enough to do what they know how, then we can really get some fluid performances. Marco Verratti can be more consistent over 90 minutes, but we can all do better. When they realise what they can achieve, there will be a new world ahead of them.”