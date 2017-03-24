Buffon: 'Italy can beat Spain'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon celebrated his 1,000th match with a 2-0 victory over Albania and assured Italy that Spain “are not unbeatable. We have to believe.”

The Azzurri remain joint top of the World Cup qualifying group, but trail on goal difference after Spain crushed Israel 4-1.

It means with all likelihood the decisive match will be in Spain on September 2, as they drew 1-1 in Turin last year.

“We certainly won’t be the favourites in Spain, but they are not unbeatable. No team is,” Buffon told TMW Radio and Sky Sport Italia.

“We are gambling a lot there and we know that. If we play with belief, the way we did after conceding a goal against Spain in Turin and the way we did in the Euros, then we can cause them real problems.

“In these games, an incident can go for you or against you. The important thing is to cultivate the belief we can achieve something great.”

The goalkeeper marked his 1,000th career game with a clean sheet, seeing off Albania 2-0 in Palermo thanks to a Daniele De Rossi penalty and Ciro Immobile header.

“We had to overcome a few difficulties, considering the chances Albania created, but fortunately we didn’t pay a heavy price for those.

“As well as give our contribution on the field, we veterans of the squad have to transmit the right mentality to the younger members.”

The match with Albania was suspended for nine minutes in the second half when a group of travelling supporters repeatedly threw fireworks on to the pitch.

“It was a real shame. There were moments of great sporting unity and fair play throughout, but as often happens there’s always a small group of people who don’t like fair play and find the worst way to get themselves attention.”