Verratti: 'Juve can eliminate Barcelona'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti has faith Juventus can knock Barcelona out of the Champions League after his Paris Saint-Germain came so close.

The Ligue 1 side had won the first leg of their Round of 16 tie by a thumping 4-0 scoreline, but incredibly lost 6-1 at Camp Nou to go out on away goals.

“Juve have a good chance of going through, as they have improved so much this season,” Verratti told TMW Radio.

He was speaking after Italy’s 2-0 victory over Albania, as increasingly it looks as if the top spot in their World Cup qualifying group will be decided in Spain on September 2.

“We are ready for the big challenge, we can’t wait to face Spain and I am convinced we can do it.

“This Italy side has four or five fantastic players like Gigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele De Rossi who make it seem easy for those who are added to the group.

“The latest generation born in the 1990s is helping the Nazionale and we can bring many benefits for the present and the future.

“Giampiero Ventura has great football knowledge, prepares games well tactically and never underestimates his opponent.”