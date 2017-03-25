GdS: 'Roma expect Totti retirement'

By Football Italia staff

Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that Roma are expecting Francesco Totti to retire at the end of the season.

The iconic 40-year-old has spent his whole career with the Giallorossi and revealed yesterday that he has made a decision regarding his future, although he refused to reveal it in case he changes his mind.

However, given Totti's advancing years, a contract that only runs until the end of the campaign and his lack of game-time under Coach Luciano Spalletti, the club expects that the player's decision will be to leave.

According to the Italian daily, Roma President James Pallotta believes it is in the natural order of events for the Giallorossi and Totti to part ways after the last match of the campaign - against Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico.

In spite of this, the report does not entirely rule out the possibility of Totti staying. Though Pallotta views May as the correct time for Totti to hang up his boots, he would be reluctant to force the 2001 Scudetto winner's hand should he wish to continue playing.