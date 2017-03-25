CdS: 'Inter set Perisic asking price'

By Football Italia staff

Corriere dello Sport claim that Inter will not sell Ivan Perisic for anything less than €60m.

It was reported yesterday that Manchester United had tabled a bid of €40 for the attacking midfielder, with manager Jose Mourinho even said to have flown to Croatia in a bid to lure the player to Old Trafford.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with the 28-year-old, but the Italian daily reports that only an offer significantly higher than United's will be enough for the Nerazzurri to consider doing business.

The Suning Group, who own the San Siro club, are preparing a summer transfer warchest as they go about trying to re-establish Inter as one of Italy and Europe's leading clubs.

Part of their strategy is to keep hold of players they view as key to the club's plans. Perisic falls into this category and given Inter last summer rejected an offer of over €60m from Napoli for captain Mauro Icardi, the club's Chinese bosses already have a history of refusing big-money offers.