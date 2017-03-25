NEWS
Saturday March 25 2017
Napoli face Goretzka bidding war
By Football Italia staff

Napoli face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in their bid for Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Partenopei had already been linked with a summer swoop for the 22-year-old German.

Now the Daily Mirror suggests Premier League clubs Spurs and Arsenal are also preparing bids for Goretzka.

He is on the market after refusing to sign a new contract, so his current deal with Schalke is due to expire in June 2018.

The German international has three senior caps and this season contributed six goals and two assists in 31 competitive games for his club.

