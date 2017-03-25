Report: Bernardeschi rejects contract

By Football Italia staff

According to the latest reports, Federico Bernardeschi and his agent have decided to reject a new Fiorentina contract.

The creative midfielder’s current deal runs to June 2019 and he had been offered a new improved salary.

Newspaper Libero claims Bernardeschi and agent Beppe Bozzo will turn down the proposal from the Viola.

This opens the door for clubs such as Inter, Juventus, Milan and Chelsea to prepare offers for Bernardeschi.

He just turned 23 and has scored 13 goals with five assists in 35 competitive games for the Viola this season.

Bernardeschi, who came up through the Fiorentina youth academy, already has seven senior caps for Italy.

He was forced to leave the Azzurri training camp this week due to an ankle injury.