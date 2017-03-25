Corentin Tolisso admits interest from “a prestigious club like Juventus gives me even more motivation to end this season well” at Lyon.
The Olympique Lyonnais midfielder has hinted he wants a change of scenery next term and there are strong reports he’s heading towards Turin.
“Interest from a big and prestigious club like Juventus gives me even more motivation to end this season well,” the 22-year-old explained on Europe 1.
“In the past Napoli had made an approach, now the Bianconeri: it’s pleasing, as Serie A is a wonderful league.
“For the moment, however, I just need to focus on my performances on the field. I am concentrated on ensuring fourth place in Ligue 1 and going forward in the Europa League.”