Tolisso: 'Juventus motivate me'

By Football Italia staff

Corentin Tolisso admits interest from “a prestigious club like Juventus gives me even more motivation to end this season well” at Lyon.

The Olympique Lyonnais midfielder has hinted he wants a change of scenery next term and there are strong reports he’s heading towards Turin.

“Interest from a big and prestigious club like Juventus gives me even more motivation to end this season well,” the 22-year-old explained on Europe 1.

“In the past Napoli had made an approach, now the Bianconeri: it’s pleasing, as Serie A is a wonderful league.

“For the moment, however, I just need to focus on my performances on the field. I am concentrated on ensuring fourth place in Ligue 1 and going forward in the Europa League.”