Barzagli Italy release sparks controversy

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli has sparked controversy, as he left the Italy squad for “personal reasons,” yet was pictured out clubbing last night.

The Juventus defender was released early from international duty on Saturday afternoon following the 2-0 win over Albania.

He won’t even travel to Holland for Tuesday’s friendly against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Although this early exit was officially down to “personal reasons,” suspicions have been raised on social media after a DJ published a picture on Instagram last night of him with Barzagli in a Riccione nightclub.

Napoli fans were particularly incensed, as Barzagli will therefore have more time to rest ahead of next week’s Serie A showdown at the Stadio San Paolo.

He’s not the only one, as Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves have also been released early from international duty with Argentina, Croatia and Brazil.