Mancini: 'Italy produces best Coaches'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini assures “Italy produces the greatest tacticians” in the world and dominating the Premier League, but he’s “surprised” by Manchester City struggles.

The former Inter Coach is currently out of work after terminating his contract by mutual consent at San Siro.

“I think in England the titles are almost always won by foreign Coaches now so you can see why the appointments are made,” Mancini told The Sunday Post.

“Certainly, it takes a little while to understand the British game and also the lifestyle of the players, their diet and so on. But then the quality comes out.

“Of course, I believe it is my country which produces the greatest tacticians. Antonio Conte is doing very well with Chelsea, although it must be said that he inherited a very strong team.

“So after Carlo (Ancelotti), myself and Claudio (Ranieri), it looks as if a fourth Italian would lift the trophy of the Premier.”

Ranieri achieved the unthinkable by winning the Premier League title with Leicester, but was unceremoniously sacked only a few months later.

“When I heard what had happened to him I was sorry. What he did was more than a sporting miracle, it was something truly unique. So personally, even if they had been relegated, I think it would have been right to keep him on.

“But as a Coach I know that when things go wrong we are the ones who lose our jobs so it was not the biggest shock in the world.

“There were some reports stating I was approached by Leicester about the position after his departure. But that is not the case.”

Pep Guardiola is struggling to get his Spanish style to work at Manchester City, a club Mancini knows well.

“I was lucky enough to experience an exceptional period with City. We won so much and played great football,” he said.

“Now they have Guardiola, who I consider a good Coach. But they are struggling a little and there is a reason. In Spain, as Coach of Barcelona, he had Messi, Iniesta and a phenomenal team. Plus La Liga is always a two-horse race with Real Madrid, the only rival.

“Then he went to Germany, where Bayern Munich always wins and therefore he did not have a difficult life.

“But, in England, it is a different story because you can have as many as six Premier League clubs who can vie for the title and now there are the problems.

“Still I am a little surprised because I think that from 2012, Manchester City is the strongest.”