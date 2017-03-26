Rugani: 'I know my Juve journey'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele Rugani looks forward to starting for Italy in the Netherlands, but accepts “the journey I must make at Juventus to become a big player.”

The defender is expected to partner Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli, his former Italy Under-21 international, in Tuesday’s friendly in Amsterdam.

“It is an important friendly against a strong team with a lot of quality,” said Rugani in his Press conference.

“We above all need this chance to improve our understanding and get used to the right movements, both as individuals and as a unit.”

While Romagnoli is a regular at Milan, Rugani struggles to get much playing time at Juventus.

“I’ve been here for two years, I know my situation, I know the journey I must take and the difficulties I must overcome to become a big player.

“When I come to the Nazionale, I feel the Coach and my teammates have full faith in me.”