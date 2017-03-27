Antognoni: 'New Fiorentina boss Italian'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Vice President Giancarlo Antognoni reveals his belief that their 'next Coach will be an Italian'.

The Viola have been linked with Eusebio Di Francesco of Sassulo, Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo and most recently with Inter Coach Stefano Pioli.

Paulo Sousa will not stay on at the club after a disappointing campaign, but what does the VP think of his tenure?

"The current season? This remains a strong and important team," the former number 10 told Corriere Fiorentino.

"Of course it is also a group that has given a lot and needs to be renovated next summer. [Pantaleo] Corvino and [Carlos] Freitas are already working on this.

"Sousa? He is a modern Coach. That role has changed a lot by now, you have to have a great confidence in your staff and the Coach becomes coordinator of all these technical elements.

"I think he did well, this year the results have shaped the judgment but if we look at the season from the Fiorentina-Juve game, then the team lost three games with Borussia Monchengladbach, Torino and then against Genoa. In three days we ended up ruining an entire season.

"The next Coach of Fiorentina? Even if the choice is not my responsibility, I believe he will be an Italian.

"For me ours remains the best school of football. They have a particular charm because they were born here, in a footballing sense."