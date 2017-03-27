NEWS
Monday March 27 2017
Roma thrashing out Monchi deal?
By Football Italia staff

Roma’s directors are reportedly in London to thrash out a deal for Sevilla sporting director Monchi.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Roma President James Pallotta is leading the Giallorossi expedition in the English capital, where they are negotiating with Monchi.

The 48-year-old has previously expressed a desire to test himself in Italy and is said to have already met with the Lupi.

He would serve to fill the void vacated by Walter Sabatini earlier in the season, with Ricky Massara only viewed as a stop-gap.

