Monday March 27 2017
Ventura reveals Barzagli ‘problems’
By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura has revealed that Andrea Barzagli dropped out of the Italy squad due to “problems with his wife”.

Barzagli’s withdrawal from the Italy team for games against Albania and Netherlands sparked controversy as photos of the defender out late emerged shortly after, but Ventura set the record straight ahead of Tuesday’s friendly versus the Oranje.

“Barzagli told me that he had problems at home with his wife. It took me completely by surprise,” said the Coach.

“I was surprised by the photos, but when someone’s outside Coverciano, what they do no longer affects me.

“Nothing was agreed: if a player has a problem, his non-inclusion is taken into consideration.

“Barzagli’s a professional by definition. He revealed some serious personal problems to me and we decided to go and meet him.

“We also had a meeting with the group before making our decision. My surprise? The photos seemed to have been taken at three in the morning, but then we contacted him and he explained the situation to us.”

