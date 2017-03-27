‘Gagliardini can be Italy pillar’

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi believes Roberto Gagliardini can be his Italy heir and “a pillar” for the national team.

Gagliardini has exploded into consciousness this season, with a breakout start to the campaign at Atalanta being followed by Italy recognition and a big-money switch to Inter, and De Rossi singled out the Azzurri new boy when pressed on possible international successors.

“If I think about the players compared to me in the coming years, there’s Gagliardini, who I believe is destined to become a pillar of this team,” the Roma midfielder said at a Press conference for Italy’s friendly against Netherlands on Tuesday.

“I hope I don’t jinx him, but I saw him for the first time in Atalanta-Napoli when I wasn’t playing and noticed that he’s different to the others and a great guy.

“I hope that now he can carve out his place [in the national team]. He seems really strong.”