Daniele De Rossi believes Roberto Gagliardini can be his Italy heir and “a pillar” for the national team.
Gagliardini has exploded into consciousness this season, with a breakout start to the campaign at Atalanta being followed by Italy recognition and a big-money switch to Inter, and De Rossi singled out the Azzurri new boy when pressed on possible international successors.
“If I think about the players compared to me in the coming years, there’s Gagliardini, who I believe is destined to become a pillar of this team,” the Roma midfielder said at a Press conference for Italy’s friendly against Netherlands on Tuesday.
“I hope I don’t jinx him, but I saw him for the first time in Atalanta-Napoli when I wasn’t playing and noticed that he’s different to the others and a great guy.
“I hope that now he can carve out his place [in the national team]. He seems really strong.”