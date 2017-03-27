Oddo eyes Fiorentina job

By Football Italia staff

Former Pescara boss Massimo Oddo has touted himself for the Fiorentina job if Paulo Sousa leaves. “Who wouldn’t?”

Oddo has been out of work since February, when he was sacked by Pescara after no Serie A wins in open play, but the ex-Milan and Italy defender made it clear he would be interested in the potential vacancy at Fiorentina.

“Panchina d’Oro? I voted for Sarri because he’s brought a breath of fresh air [into Serie A] and good things to the table,” he told FirenzeViola.

“Napoli-Juve will be open, Juve have something more, but Napoli have tried for so many years, and for the esteem that I hold Sarri in, I hope they manage to beat Juve.

“Coaching Fiorentina? Who wouldn’t? I don’t know anything and it’s still early.

“We’ll have to wait for the final rounds of games and then the bosses will make their evaluations. I’m still under contract with Pescara.

“Sousa? I was in doubt over whether to vote for him or Sarri. I think he’s prepared and has brought a wave of innovation into our football. I respect him and think he’s one of the best Coaches around.”